Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Advance Booking: Grosses Rs 1 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' will be released in theaters on February 9, 2024.



Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film grosses Rs 1 crore

Early ticket sales for 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, appear to be moderate.



According to sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 93.66 lakh from advance bookings on its first day.

According to the same website, the film has already sold 43,250 seats on its opening day in India.

Regions such as Delhi NCR and Mumbai have seen higher ticket sales and the film is scheduled for release in Hindi.

Region vice ticket sales



The film underwent censorship, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) opted to delete a scene in which the characters get intimate, shortening it by 25 percent.

Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directed and wrote the film, which will be released in theaters on February 9, 2024.