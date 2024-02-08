Kerala: Shocking Video Of Elephants Being Beaten Up At Guruvayur Camp Surfaces (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: In an appalling scene, a video of mahout brutally beating elephants in Guruvayur's Elephant Camp (Anakotta) has surfaced. Three footages were put together and are being circulated in the name of beating a single elephant with a stick by the mahout. The footage shows elephants Krishna and Kesavankutty being beaten at Seeveliparambil when they were brought for a bath.
Krishna is the elephant gifted by the late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa. The mahout started beating the jumbo when it did not sit down to take a bath. The footage also shows Kesavankutty being beaten up.
The third scene shows Gajendra, an elephant whose legs are weak, walking. The Anakkotta explained that the scenes were from a month ago. After the video came out, the Guruvayur Devaswom also ordered an investigation. The doctors reached the Anakkotta and examined the elephants and gave a report. After examining the report,
further action would be taken by the authorities.
