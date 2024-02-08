IND Vs ENG: Brendon Mccullum's Blunt Response When Asked About Strategy To Tackle Bumrah

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to inquiries about how England plans to counter Jasprit Bumrah's threat after a challenging spell in the second Test, head coach Brendon McCullum offered a direct and practical approach. Acknowledging Bumrah's exceptional performance that played a crucial role in India's series-levelling win, McCullum emphasized the need for his players to figure out their own effective strategies rather than relying on theories.

"We don't really do theories. It is about making sure the guys are totally clear and present, confident, and have conviction in their method. They are a lot better than I ever was, and they will work it out how best to go about it," McCullum stated.

While lauding Bumrah's skill sets, McCullum highlighted the uniqueness of the Indian pacer's release points and ability to generate swing in varying conditions. He acknowledged the challenge but expressed confidence in England's ability to counter exceptional bowlers, emphasizing the team's past success in dealing with top-notch opposition.

Reflecting on the 1-1 scoreline after two Tests, McCullum deemed it a fair representation of England's competitive stance. He commended the team's performance in the last two matches, acknowledging the highs and lows but expressing conviction in their approach.

As England returns to Abu Dhabi for a brief break before the third Test, McCullum outlined a relaxed plan, recognizing the players' hard work and the opportunity to regroup. He mentioned conversations with Rahul Dravid and emphasized the importance of enjoying family time before gearing up for the upcoming challenges in Rajkot.

Regarding key batter Joe Root, who faced challenges in the first two Tests, McCullum praised Root as a world-class player. He discussed Root's strategic approach in the second Test's final innings, emphasizing the bravery required in attempting certain shots. Looking ahead to the remaining three Tests, McCullum expressed confidence in Root's ability to make a significant impact and hinted at the team's optimistic outlook.

