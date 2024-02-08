Bengaluru: Second-Hand Bike Seller Kills Friend Over Allegedly Helping Wife With Eloping, Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A man has been arrested for the murder of his friend at Bagalgunte near Bengaluru, purportedly over suspicions that he aided in his wife's elopement with another man in Kengeri. Kiran (32) and his friend Akshay (31) were apprehended by Bagalgunte Police following the incident, shedding light on a harrowing tale of betrayal and vengeance.

The accused, identified as Kiran, a second-hand bike seller, was acquainted with the deceased, Hemant, who hailed from Kengeri. The unfolding of events revealed that Kiran's wife, Hema, absconded with Mariswamy, prompting a series of unfortunate events that culminated in Hemant's tragic demise.

According to the police, Hemant, a frequent visitor to Bagalgunte, often hung out with Kiran and Akshay. However, Mariswamy, a waiter at a local restaurant in Kengeri where Hemant worked, formed a close bond with Kiran's wife over two months.

Mariswamy's association with the deceased further complicated matters as it emerged that he was a friend of Hemant. When Kiran discovered his wife's sudden disappearance, Hemant allegedly informed him of her elopement with Mariswamy, instigating suspicion and fury within Kiran.

In response, Kiran and Akshay, went to Kengeri on February 4 around 7 pm, luring Hemant into their company under the guise of camaraderie. Subsequently, they coerced Hemant into joining them for drinks at a local bar before leading him to Papanna Layout in Bagalgunte.

Once in a secluded area, Kiran and Akshay launched a brutal attack on Hemant using sticks and iron objects before fleeing the scene, leaving him critically injured. Residents intervened and rushed Hemant to the hospital, but despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on February 5, late into the night, due to inadequate medical treatment.