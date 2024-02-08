BREAKING: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Table 'White Paper On The Indian Economy' In Lok Sabha Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The government has included the tabling of the 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' in the Lok Sabha's supplementary agenda for Thursday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a copy of the document, as outlined in the agenda. During her Budget speech on February 1, Sitharaman announced the forthcoming release of a white paper on the Indian economy, covering the periods before and after 2014.

"Nirmala Sitharaman to lay on the Table a copy of the White Paper on the Indian Economy," the agenda document said.

The government's proposed 'white paper' will highlight the country's "poor economic condition" when the Congress-led UPA left power and how the incumbent dispensation brought the turnaround.

While participating in a debate on the interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday,

BJP leader and Standing Committee on Finance chairman Jayant Sinha said India was among the 'fragile five' economies of the world during the previous UPA regime in 2013.

"India's GDP growth had slowed down to 5 per cent, inflation had risen to 10 per cent, NPAs of banks had risen to 10 per cent. The country was facing balance of payment crisis," the MP from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh claimed.

He emphasized that the turnaround occurred when the BJP came to power in 2014, defeating the Congress, under the Modi government's leadership.

"In the white paper, we will clarify what was the position of economy (before 2014)...and how we have tackled the economic problems," Sinha elaborated.