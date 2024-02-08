DATING UNDER PRESSURE: NEW MENTAL WELLNESS STARTUP RELEASES DATA REVEALING THE TRUE NIGHTMARE THAT IS MODERN DATING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sweetn , a revolutionary new mental wellness company focused on dating, is releasing data showing alarming levels of stress and anxiety among single women. Of nearly 5,000 women ages 25 to 40 surveyed,

Dating apps overflowing with emotionally unavailable men create a toxic hellscape for single women.

75% feel hopeless about finding the right partner

73% can't remember the last time they had a decent relationship

67% feel panicked about running out of time to find a partner

62% worry that their dating struggles are a reflection of their worth or attractiveness

58% don't trust dating apps 40% stay in bad or toxic relationships to avoid being single

"Everyone knows dating is broken," says Harleen Kahlon, Sweetn's founder. "Millions of people are suffering from swipe fatigue, option overload, anxiety and loneliness but no one is talking about what that means or giving them the support they need-until now."

Kahlon, a serial founder who spent years navigating the battlefield of dating in New York City, recently launched Sweetn to help people tackle the challenges of modern dating. The company's mission:

To insulate the half a billion people on dating apps from the negative side effects of swipe culture so they stay in a confident and empowered headspace, make better dating decisions, and choose better partners.

"There are hundreds of dating apps with fancy robot-designed algorithms but people are still lonely," said Kahlon. "That's because finding love doesn't start with a swipe or even a match-it starts with your mindset."

The company's subscription-based offering, which is available at a discount during its beta, includes:



Research-backed quizzes

that reveal users' limiting beliefs and self-sabotaging patterns

Comprehensive personalized plans that shift users' mindsets and help them reach their dating goals

Proprietary audio tracks & daily messages that keep them in a positive and empowered headspace

IRL/zoom events and trainings (launching 2Q24)

AI-powered chat for 24/7 support (launching 3Q24) 1:1 human-led coaching (launching 4Q24)

Kahlon conceived of the idea for Sweetn while managing Bolde, the wildly popular dating advice site she founded when she was single: "Dating through my 30s was a dumpster fire of promising connections that either fizzled out or went up in flames. The grind wore down my confidence. I needed a major mental reset."

Sweetn's proprietary framework and user-friendly tools provide that reset-and a lot more.

"The stories we tell ourselves are powerful," explained Kahlon. "But the stories most people tell themselves about their circumstances, worth, and potential, make it harder for them to create the lives they want. Sweetn helps them change those stories, focus on what they can control, and rediscover their power."

The Sweetn Method is rooted in principles from performance coaching and cognitive behavioral therapy and is the result of extensive research & development, including testing with Bolde's audience of millions.

The founding team, in collaboration with psychologists, dating experts, statisticians, and data scientists, spent 5+ years digging into the thought and behavioral patterns of singles and couples. The powerful insights they discovered are baked into users' personalized journeys along with actionable advice and game-changing tools.

"There's a mindset associated with being successful in dating and relationships," explains Kahlon, who lives in NYC with her partner and daughter. "But that mindset is hard to cultivate and sustain, especially for women. They're constantly pestered by creeps, love-bombed by narcissists, or ghosted by emotionally unavailable men who are everywhere on apps."

Sweetn, which initially targets women who like men, helps women get-and stay-in the right headspace, no matter what happens in their love lives. Sweetn's tools are so powerful that customer retention metrics are 20x that of other mental wellness apps.

"Women's stress levels are high because the playing field isn't level," explained Kahlon. "We know from our research and independent studies that men start feeling old in their 50s-but women start feeling old in their 20s. So men have no urgency at a time when women are panicking. By the time men do feel old, they're often looking for much younger partners. It's not their fault but it's a brutal reality that takes a massive but invisible mental toll on women."

One of Sweetn's biggest goals is to spark more conversation about the challenges of dating on all sides with the hope of creating a healthier dating landscape for everyone. To that end, Sweetn will expand its offerings to men (as well as the LGBTQ+ community) later this year because, as Kahlon says, "We're all on the same team and need each other to feel whole, healthy, and happy."

Sweetn is the first mental wellness company focused on dating and relationships. Sweetn's proprietary, research-backed approach helps people tweak their mindsets and transform their love lives. The company is privately funded and based in New York City. For more information, please visit

