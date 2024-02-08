(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global robot waiter market is growing at a CAGR of 35.14% during 2022-2028. To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: Continue Reading



Global Robot Waiter Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 1.97 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 324.12 Million CAGR (2022-2028) 35.14

% Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Load Capacity, End Users, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics .

Labor Shortage & Cost Reduction .

Advanced Technology in Developed Nations

The robot waiter market has experienced significant growth and evolution, blending robotics and automation with the hospitality industry. Key players like SoftBank Robotics, Boston Dynamics, and Pudu Robotics are driving innovation in this sector. Factors such as labor shortages, rising costs, and the demand for contactless experiences have fueled market expansion. Robot waiters offer solutions to labor challenges, reduce operational costs, and cater to contactless dining trends, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Technological advancements have led to more sophisticated and versatile robot waiters, capable of navigating complex environments, interacting with customers, and integrating with restaurant management systems. This promising market is poised for continued growth as businesses recognize the benefits of automation in enhancing operational efficiency and customer experiences in the foodservice industry.

Recent Partnerships & Developments

Bear Robotics

In 2023, RobotLAB collaborated with Bear Robotics to expand their availability of robots in the hospitality sector.

In 2023, Bear Robotics unveiled Servi Plus, a revolutionary robot designed for the hospitality sector. This robot boasts great capacity, improved user experience features, and industry-leading suspension engineering, making it exceptionally capable of transporting liquids and navigating ramps.

SoftBank Robotics

In April 2023, SoftBank Robotics Australia partnered with Sushi Machines, an Australian wholesale distributor, to offer robotic and AI solutions for local restaurants. They introduced the Tray Delivery Robot Delivery X1 by Gausium to address worker shortages in the hospitality industry, showcasing it at the Food Service Australia exhibition.

SoftBank Robotics UK and Bunzl Distribution Spain have announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the adoption of robotic solutions in various sectors across Spain, including lodging, healthcare, catering, and cleaning. The partnership aims to demonstrate how robotics can boost productivity, employee engagement, and customer satisfaction.

Pudu Robotics

In 2023, during a press conference held in Japan, Pudu Robotics, a prominent player in the commercial service robot industry, declared its formal introduction into the Japanese cleaning market. They introduced their cutting-edge commercial cleaning robots, PUDU CC1 and PUDU SH1, with the goal of tackling labor shortages and revolutionizing the cleaning industry.

In August 2023, Pudu Robotics unveiled the PUDU Open Platform, allowing robot distributors to customize and manage PUDU Robots remotely across various sectors, including restaurants, healthcare, and retail. This platform aims to enhance robot capabilities and foster innovation in multiple industries.

Gausium

In 2023, Gausium unveiled the Scrubber 50 Pro, an upgraded robotic cleaning solution. It features a sleek new design, reduced physical buttons on the operator panel, and user-friendly software controls for enhanced customization.

Segway Robotics

In October 2022, the company revealed its new product, ServeBot S1, at the largest international franchise show with many exhibitors in South Korea. It was a food delivery robot.

Keenon Robotics

In 2023, the company partnered with TOGL Technology to introduce advanced digital solutions to the Malaysian market. This collaboration enables us to merge their robotics expertise with TOGL Technology's local insights and experience, offering groundbreaking solutions that will revolutionize business operations and elevate customer experiences by providing increased convenience.

In 2023, Keenon Robotics announced its partnership with Daesung Industrial, a well-known energy and electrical products company in South Korea. This collaboration marks a significant step in its expansion into the South Korean market, which is aimed at delivering advanced service robots to businesses and enhancing customer experiences.

Assessing the Market Impact of Offline and Online Distribution Channels

The distribution channel in the robot waiter market plays a crucial role in reaching customers and ensuring efficient delivery of these innovative devices. Several companies are involved in the production and distribution of robot waiters, catering to the growing demand in the restaurant industry. These companies manufacture and assemble robots, incorporating advanced technologies and features. Once produced, robot waiters are typically sold through various distribution channels. These may include direct sales from the manufacturing companies to restaurants or through authorized dealers and distributors. Some companies may also choose to sell their robot waiters through online platforms or specialized robotics retailers.

Many companies in the robot waiter market opt for direct sales to restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice businesses. Sales teams establish relationships with potential clients and offer customized solutions to meet their specific needs. Establishing partnerships with industry-specific distributors who have established relationships with restaurant owners and decision-makers can also be an effective offline distribution strategy. This approach allows for personalized consultations and demonstrations, which are often essential for convincing potential buyers to invest in robot waiter technology.

Online distribution channels play a significant role in the robot waiter market, as they leverage the digital landscape to connect robot waiter manufacturers with potential customers. E-commerce platforms are a central online distribution channel for robot waiter manufacturers. They allow companies to showcase their products, provide detailed specifications, and offer online purchasing options. Potential customers, including restaurant owners and hotel managers, can browse through a variety of robot waiter models, compare features, and make informed decisions. E-commerce platforms provide convenience and accessibility, enabling customers to explore options and place orders at any time.

The Robot Waiter Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period:

This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the robot waiter market

over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the robot waiter market

growth from 2022 to 2028. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the robot waiter market

size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the robot waiter market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the robot waiter market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the robot waiter market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the robot waiter market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Key Company Profiles



Bear Robotics

Keenon Robotics

Pudu Technology Suzhou Pangolin Robot



AIBAYES

Comp-Point Systems

Gausium

Guangzhou Aobo Information Technology

LG Electronics

ORION STAR Robotics

Richtech Robotics

Shenzhen Reeman Intelligent Equipment

Segway Robotics

Telepower Communication UBTECH ROBOTICS

Market Segmentation

Load Capacity



Below 20 KG

20-40 KG Above 40 KG

End Users



HORECA

Bars & Casinos

Senior Living Homes Others

Distribution Channel



Offline Online

Geography



APAC



South Korea



Japan



China



Singapore



Malaysia

The Rest of APAC

Europe



Germany



The UK



France



Italy

Spain

North America



The US

Canada

Middle East & Africa



The UAE



Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico The Rest of Latin America

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



How big is the robot waiter market?

What is the growth rate of the global robot waiter market?

Which region dominates the global robot waiter market share?

What are the significant trends in the robot waiter industry?

Who are the key players in the global robot waiter market?

