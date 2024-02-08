Kerala: Veena Vijayan Did Not Start The Company With Her Mother's Pension, Says Complainant Shone George

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Shone George, son of BJP leader PC George and the complainant in the monthly payment controversy case, has alleged that CM Pinarayi Vijayan's argument that his daughter Veena Vijayan started the company with his wife's pension is wrong. Veena's investment of Rs 1 lakh and loan of Rs 78 lakh are shown in the balance sheet as money used to start the company. Shone claims that the loan of Rs 78 lakhs taken from Veena, the director, is the company's capital. He said that the chief minister misled the assembly and that the assembly committee should investigate the matter.





The SFIO team inspected the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation's (KSIDC) office in Thiruvananthapuram over the monthly controversy case last day. A team of officials headed by SFIO Deputy Director Arun Prasad conducted the inspection.

KSIDC approached the High Court requesting an immediate stay of the investigations of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office and the ROC on Tuesday.

On Monday, the team started investigating the alleged payment of money to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, Veena Vijayan, and her company, Exalogic Solution, at the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) corporate office in Aluva. The officials from the SFIO reached the office by 9 a.m. and commenced the examination of documents related to the company.

The investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office is in the public interest and based on a preliminary investigation report. The Bengaluru ROC and Ernakulam ROC, which conducted a preliminary inquiry into Shaun George's complaint, found serious violations in the Exalogic-CMRL deal.