OP360 Sponsors Local Talent Guild In Celebration Of Sinulog 2024

OP360 at Sinulog 2024

OP360 debuted at the 2024 Sinulog Festival by sponsoring Barangay Inayawan's contingent to the Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

- John Michael Llave, Senior Manager of Communications and Marketing at OP360CEBY CITY, CEBU, PHILIPPINES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OP360 (OfficePartners360) proudly made its debut at the 2024 Sinulog Festival by sponsoring Barangay Inayawan's contingent to the Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown on Sunday, January 21, 2024.The sponsorship, worth PHP 50,000, was made possible through OP360's ongoing partnership with its beneficiary school, Inayawan National High School (INHS), whose more than 200 students formed an integral part of the Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Group.OP360 representatives were also present to show support, walking alongside Brgy-Inayawan's contingent in their company-branded shirts during the 4.10 km Sinulog Grand Parade.“We decided to sponsor Brgy. Inayawan because we wanted to celebrate the rich culture of the local community where the talented learners of our beneficiary school thrive,” said John Michael Llave, Senior Manager of Communications and Marketing at OP360.“Congratulations to them for putting on a spectacular performance worthy of the awards they bagged.”Sinulog is among the Philippines' biggest cultural and religious festivals, held every third Sunday of January in Cebu City. The Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Group won third place in the Sinulog-Based Ritual Showdown, Sinulog-Based & Free Interpretation Street Dancing, and Best in Musicality.AboutOP360OP360 (“OfficePartners360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first workforce partner. Fast forward to 2022, and we are a fast-growing full-service solutions provider with thousands of global employees and clients ranging from mid-sized corporations to Fortune 500 firms. Traits like resourcefulness, speed, and innovative problem-solving? We've got them. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser-focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high-performing culture. We communicate effectively, care for our team (and the communities where they live and work), ensure rapid career development for our strong performers, and provide well above-the-norm compensation. Our long-term management retention rate is exceptional. Thanks to incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. We have a unique perspective, helping clients focus on what matters, ultimately increasing shareholder value by reducing costs, improving SLAs, and growing top-line performance.

