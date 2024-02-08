Centre Fires Back: India Rejects Ottawa's Allegations, Accuses Canada Of Internal Interference

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India on Thursday (February 8) dismissed Canada's accusations of interference in its democratic processes during a press briefing. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal categorically rejected the "baseless allegations" and emphasized that it is not the policy of the Indian government to intervene in the democratic affairs of other nations.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed media reports regarding the Canadian Commission's inquiry into foreign interferences, vehemently denying any Indian involvement in Canadian elections. Contrary to the accusations, Jaiswal asserted that Canada has been interfering in India's internal matters.

FM Sitharaman tables 'White Paper on Indian Economy' in Lok Sabha; discussion to take place on Feb 9

Although not providing explicit details, he reiterated India's consistent efforts in urging Canada to address the concerns raised by New Delhi.

The diplomatic tension arose following the declassification of a top-secret briefing report from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), identifying both India and China as potential threats to Canada's democratic processes.

Dated February 24, 2023, the report titled "Briefing to the Minister of Democratic Institutions on Foreign Interference" urgently called for active measures by the Canadian government to counter foreign interference.

According to a report by Global News, the document explicitly implicated China in clandestinely influencing the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, naming it the "most significant threat."

Trek turns tragic in Himachal Pradesh: Two lives lost, canine guardian stands vigil for 48 hours

Simultaneously, the report underscored India's engagement in foreign interference activities, marking a notable escalation in the perceived issue. Although significant portions of the report are redacted, it singles out India as the only country explicitly identified alongside China in the context of foreign interference activities.