Xi Jinping Urges China And Russia To Defend Sovereignty Against External Interference, Indirect Attack On West

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) China President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on Thursday. The duo leaders discussed a range of issues including national security and sovereignty. The Chinese authoritarian leader focused on defending sovereignty against external forces.

In the latest telephone conversation both the leaders shared a similar vision. The conversation comes at a time when Vladimir Putin is heading into a general election. The election will be held in March putting a test on Putin's previous 6-year term. China and Russia have stood against the West, especially during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



China emerged as a major lifeline for the Russian economy in the era of sanctions. The trade between the two neighbors stood at $240 Billion in 2023. The majority of it has been the crude oil trade which benefited both countries as Beijing purchased discounted oil saving billions while Moscow gained much-needed income.

China's Xi Jinping took an indirect dig at the West, especially the US, by suggesting that China and Russia strive to defend sovereignty against external interference. The Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party also emphasized strengthening cooperation at the International level and advocated for inclusive economic globalization.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin exchanged pleasantries over the upcoming Chinese New Year and agreed to keep close contact. He further added that relations between the Russian Federation and China will face new opportunities for development in the future.