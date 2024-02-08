Anant Ambani-Radhika's SHAADI: Arijit Singh-Pritam And More To Perform

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several singers, including Pritam, Hariharan, and Arijit Singh, are allegedly scheduled to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event.

Several singers, including Pritam, Hariharan, and Arijit Singh, are allegedly scheduled to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event.

Sources suggest that famed musicians Pritam and Hariharan and recognised vocalist Arijit Singh are ready to play at the festivities, providing a large stage for Indian artists.

Pritam, famed for his eclectic and modern compositions in Bollywood films, will deliver his chart-topping tunes to the event.

Hariharan's classical and devotional music, and Arijit Singh, with his strong voice and ability to connect with audiences across genres, will bring their styles to the wedding.

The Ambani family chose Jamnagar, Gujarat, because of their close familial links to the city, placing Jamnagar on the map for future events.

The participation of these Indian performers promises to heighten the festivities and provide an unforgettable musical experience for everybody.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani announced that the family is having a three-day event in Gujarat.