               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

7 Romantic Anime Series To Watch On Netflix


2/8/2024 2:00:43 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven romantic anime series to watch during Valentine's week, available on Netflix.

Valentine's Day: 7 romantic anime series to watch on Netflix

Here are seven romantic anime series to watch during Valentine's week, available on Netflix.

Your Lie in April

It's an emotional tale of a piano prodigy who finds new inspiration and love after meeting a talented violinist.

Toradora!

A romantic comedy following the unlikely relationship between a gentle high school student and a feisty girl known as the "Palmtop Tiger."

Clannad and Clannad: After Story

Heartwarming story of high school friendships, love, and family, focusing on the relationship between Tomoya and Nagisa.

Ouran High School Host Club

It's a hilarious series about a scholarship student who accidentally joins a school's Host Club and gets entangled in the lives of its eccentric members.

Violet Evergarden

While not solely romantic, it follows the journey of Violet, a former soldier turned letter writer, as she discovers love and emotional connection through her work.

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!

It is a comedy about a high school boy, Yuuta, who wants to leave his embarrassing past behind but gets involved with a girl, Rikka, who is still deep into her fantasy world.

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You

This touching story of a shy girl, Sawako, who befriends a popular boy, Shouta, leads to a heartwarming romance.

MENAFN08022024007385015968ID1107829404

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search