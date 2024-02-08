7 Romantic Anime Series To Watch On Netflix

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven romantic anime series to watch during Valentine's week, available on Netflix.

Here are seven romantic anime series to watch during Valentine's week, available on Netflix.

It's an emotional tale of a piano prodigy who finds new inspiration and love after meeting a talented violinist.

A romantic comedy following the unlikely relationship between a gentle high school student and a feisty girl known as the "Palmtop Tiger."

Heartwarming story of high school friendships, love, and family, focusing on the relationship between Tomoya and Nagisa.

It's a hilarious series about a scholarship student who accidentally joins a school's Host Club and gets entangled in the lives of its eccentric members.

While not solely romantic, it follows the journey of Violet, a former soldier turned letter writer, as she discovers love and emotional connection through her work.

It is a comedy about a high school boy, Yuuta, who wants to leave his embarrassing past behind but gets involved with a girl, Rikka, who is still deep into her fantasy world.

This touching story of a shy girl, Sawako, who befriends a popular boy, Shouta, leads to a heartwarming romance.

