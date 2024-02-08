SPOTTED: Shilpa Shetty To Tiger Shroff, Celebs Don Their Classy Outfits

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Thursday, Many celebrities were spotted in their fashionable outfits while they were seen in the city.

These Bollywood celebrities were seen at the airport, outside cafes, gym and while some promoted their film.



Shilpa Shetty donned a red and orange stripped gorgeous saree for Mayank Tandon and Mayuri Soni's wedding reception.

Tiger Shroff looks dapper in a black ensemble at Mayank Tandon and Mayuri Soni's wedding reception in the city.

Pooja Hegde was spotted in a dark green lehenga at Mayank Tandon and Mayuri Soni's wedding reception in the city.

Arjun Kapoor looked handsome as he arrived in a dark navy blue suit for Mayank Tandon and Mayuri Soni's reception.



Georgia Andriani

looked beautiful as she was at The Cavos cafe wearing a top, skirt, and black stockings.