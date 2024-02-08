60 Migrant Workers From Odisha Died Outside The State Since 2018

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (IANS) As many as 60 migrant labourers from Odisha died in other states across the country in the last six years, Labour Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak said on Thursday while answering a question posed by BJP leader Kusum Tete in the Assembly.

Nayak also informed the House that 5,440 migrant labourers have been rescued from other states on the basis of 322 complaints and information received from labourers in distress from 2018 till now.

The minister said the government has so far paid Rs 64,24,807 to the eligible migrant labourers as compensation for death and disability at workplace under various provisions of the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board, Odisha Unorganised Workers' Social security Board, and The Employee's Compensation Act, 1923.

Nayak said that 1,231 contractors have been issued licence under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979 to employ 81,232 migrant labourers outside the state.

