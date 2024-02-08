Sextortion: Man Duped Of Rs 6 Lakh; Accused Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 9 (IANS) A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 6 lakh by threatening him to upload his fake nude video on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, the police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Cyber Crime Police Station.

During investigation, police arrested an accused Aas Mohammad a.k.a. Arjun, a resident of Nuh on Wednesday.

During questioning, it was found that the accused along with his associates used to run a sextortion racket.

They used to commit fraudulent acts by threatening people to upload their nude videos on various social media sites.

While revealing his modus operandi the accused disclosed that a female member of his gang used to call people in the name of providing online jobs and collect documents from them.

"Based on these documents they opened bank accounts and the same was used to withdraw defrauded amount from the victims," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram Police said.

The accused was presented at a Gurugram court on Thursday and taken on police remand for further investigation and recovery of money, he said.

