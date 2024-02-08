EIGHTFOLD AI ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE CONSORTIUM DEDICATED TO AI SAFETY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Eightfold AI is the only talent intelligence leader among over 200 AI stakeholders gathered to help advance the development and deployment of safe, trustworthy AI under new U.S. Government safety institute

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced its participation in a Department of Commerce initiative to support the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI. Established by the Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) will bring together AI creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations to meet this mission.

"The use of responsible AI, and accompanying regulation and testing, is a process that we welcome and appreciate as a way to showcase the extreme innovation and responsibility we put into our offering. We view our participation in the AISIC as a key factor in AI's growing use and value to individuals, organizations, and society at large," said Roy Wang, Chief Legal Officer, Eightfold AI.

"The U.S. government has a significant role to play in setting the standards and developing the tools we need to mitigate the risks and harness the immense potential of artificial intelligence. President Biden directed us to pull every lever to accomplish two key goals: set safety standards and protect our innovation ecosystem. That's precisely what the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium is set up to help us do," said Secretary Raimondo. "Through President Biden's landmark Executive Order, we will ensure America is at the front of the pack – and by working with this group of leaders from industry, civil society, and academia, together we can confront these challenges to develop the measurements and standards we need to maintain America's competitive edge and develop AI responsibly."

The consortium includes more than 200 member companies and organizations that are on the frontlines of developing and using AI systems, as well as the civil society and academic teams that are building the foundational understanding of how AI can and will transform our society. These entities represent the nation's largest companies and its innovative startups; creators of the world's most advanced AI systems and hardware; key members of civil society and the academic community; and representatives of professions with deep engagement in AI's use today. The consortium also includes state and local governments, as well as non-profits. The consortium will also work with organizations from like-minded nations that have a key role to play in setting interoperable and effective safety around the world.

The full list of consortium participants is available here .

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence PlatformTM helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries, across 24 languages, and 20+ verticals, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Eightfold AI