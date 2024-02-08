100GROUP SPREADS HOLIDAY CHEER THROUGH PHILANTHROPIC EFFORTS ACROSS MULTIPLE OFFICES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOORPARK, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a dynamic company with a diverse reach, 100GROUP, under the leadership of CEO Jeff Brodsly, is well-known for its innovative business management software and payment processing solutions. However, the company's commitment extends far beyond its role in financial technology. During the recent holiday season, 100GROUP's California and Michigan offices demonstrated exceptional philanthropic efforts within their communities.

In California, the Thanksgiving initiative, a tradition spanning four years, involved 100GROUP partnering with the Moorpark Unified School District to identify families in need. Through a well-coordinated effort, the company provided these families with complimentary Thanksgiving meals, complete with all the essentials from turkey to pie, ensuring a memorable holiday experience.

Each year brings new approaches as 100GROUP's commitment to adapting and expanding their impact within the community is showcased. In previous years, the team personally shopped and delivered meals, while another year involved hosting a convenient pickup site.

This year the company donated Grocery Outlet gift cards to the school district, reaching more families than ever before.

Shifting focus to the 100GROUP Michigan office, managing partner Sarah McKee and team upheld the annual tradition of adopting families in need to ensure a brighter Christmas for those facing challenges. The first family they adopted was a single mother with two children who had recently left an abusive relationship and was struggling to provide a Christmas for her kids. The team came together to provide the family with a thoughtful assortment of gifts and essential items, including gift cards for shopping to cover both necessities and treats, various clothing and toys for the children, as well as self-care gift cards and comfort items for the mother.

Additionally, the 100GROUP Michigan office extended support to a second family in the form of a $200 gift card where the husband had recently lost his job leading into the holiday season.

As we reflect on the past holiday season, 100GROUP concludes another year with gratitude for the opportunity to make a positive impact on the communities it serves. The holiday initiatives exemplified the organization's core values and dedication to making a difference. This festive period was not only a celebration of successes but also an opportunity to share joy and warmth with those in need. A heartfelt thank you goes out to all team members across the various offices for their contributions and active participation in these philanthropic efforts. Together, 100GROUP can continue spreading holiday cheer and creating lasting impacts on families.

