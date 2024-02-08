VWH Consulting Achieves Prestigious WBENC Certification, Elevating Women's Leadership In Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vicki Wright HamiltonGEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VWH Consulting, a leading firm in business coaching, leadership development, and technology change management, proudly announces its certification as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This landmark achievement underscores VWH Consulting's unwavering commitment to diversity, innovation, and leadership in the business community.Founded by visionary leader Vicki Wright Hamilton, VWH Consulting has carved a niche in empowering businesses and professionals through transformative leadership and innovative solutions. This certification validates VWH Consulting as a business that is at least 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by women.WBENC's world-class certification standard is accepted by more than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, in addition to many states, cities, and other entities. Vicki Wright Hamilton has been at the forefront of addressing the unique challenges and opportunities facing women in business today. Through her leadership, VWH Consulting has become a beacon of excellence and innovation.About VWH Consulting: VWH Consulting, led by Vicki Wright Hamilton, provides top-tier business coaching and executive technology consulting services. With a focus on transformative leadership and personal development, VWH Consulting aims to unlock the potential of its clients, guiding them to unparalleled success. What truly sets VWH Consulting apart is Vicki's commitment to creating customized strategies for each client, ensuring solutions that are tailored to their unique challenges and goals. Furthermore, through her show 'Strategic Minds: Making Money Moves ,' Vicki shares strategic business insights, showcasing her adept ability to address the complex needs of businesses today.About WBENC: Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit and .To learn more about Vicki Wright Hamilton or connect with her, please schedule a discovery call.

