Love In Berkeley: Exclusive Discounts For Valentine's Day At Aiden Hotel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are thrilled to provide accommodations to all who want to enjoy everything that our fantastic community has to offer. This special rate is an excellent way to enhance the experience of our guests.” - Jay Jadav, owner, Aiden HotelBERKELEY, CA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As we approach Valentine's Day, the Aiden Hotel, the highest rated hotel in the vibrant East Bay city of Berkeley, announces a special rate for those celebrating their romance in Berkeley. Starting today and through the remainder of February, guests can receive a special 15% discount on stays of two nights or more at the Aiden Hotel, perfect for new love, old love and lovers of all kind.



The Aiden Hotel, known for its beautiful rooms, modern amenities, romantic roof deck and personalized service, is conveniently located just a mile from the prestigious University of California Berkeley campus and surrounded by restaurants and entertainment offerings perfect for a Valentine's celebration. Guests of the Aiden Hotel can look forward to a range of deluxe amenities, including:



- Floor-to-ceiling windows that offer breathtaking views of the Berkeley Hills and the iconic San Francisco skyline.

- Upscale decor and a contemporary atmosphere that creates a welcoming and relaxing environment.

- Free high-speed Internet access, ensuring that guests can stay connected during their stay.



One of the highlights of the Aiden Hotel is its stunning rooftop terrace, where guests can enjoy panoramic views while sipping cocktails during sunset or engage in revitalizing yoga sessions with provided mats, basking in the California sunshine. Additionally, the hotel's prime location ensures that dining options and shopping opportunities are just steps away.



"We are thrilled to provide accommodations to all who want to enjoy everything that our fantastic community has to offer. This special Valentine's rate is an excellent way to enhance the experience of our guests as they visit Berkeley," said Jay Jadav, owner, Aiden Hotel.



To take advantage of this special offer, simply book your stay at the Aiden Hotel HERE .



About Aiden Hotel

