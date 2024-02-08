(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CultureCon Announces Inaugural EdGov Summit: Building Better Workplace Cultures in Higher Education and Government

- Nick Lombardino, the Co-founder of CultureConMADISON, WI, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CultureCon, a leader in fostering innovative workplace cultures, is thrilled to announce its inaugural EdGov Summit , a specialized one-day conference designed exclusively for public sector professionals in government and higher education. Scheduled for May 9th at The Madison Concourse Hotel in Madison, Wisconsin, this summit aims to provide attendees with groundbreaking insights and tools to enhance workplace culture within their unique environments.The EdGov Summit comes at a crucial time when building a positive and effective workplace culture in government and educational institutions has never been more vital. The summit will feature an array of distinguished speakers, interactive panels, and networking opportunities, all focused on addressing the specific challenges and opportunities present in these sectors.Renowned for bringing together thought leaders and experts, CultureCon's EdGov Summit will host speakers including Terrance Cooley, Chief People Officer at United States Air Force, and Dr. Niraj Nijhawan, Founder of the Life Ecology Organization and Physician at University of Wisconsin-Madison.These sessions will cover topics such as:-Unlocking psychological safety for cultural transformation-Securing buy-in despite bureaucracy and red tape-Building change resilience and adaptabilityIn addition to individual speakers, Molly Dillman, a Research Strategist at KW2, will moderate an interactive panel discussion about how to best leverage qualitative and quantitative data to improve workplace culture and better serve constituents.Understanding the value of connections, the EdGov Summit will facilitate numerous networking opportunities, allowing participants to build relationships with peers facing similar challenges and to share best practices."We are excited to launch the EdGov Summit as a platform for those in government and higher education to come together, share ideas and learn from each other," said Nick Lombardino, the Co-founder of CultureCon. "With an industry-specific event, our goal is to equip these public servants with the nuanced knowledge and tools they need to cultivate a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence in their workplaces."Registration for the EdGov Summit is now open, with early bird specials available through March 31st. For more information and to register, click here .About CultureConAs a Certified B Corporation®, CultureCon is on a mission to inspire positive change around organizational culture. Through large conferences, online courses, consulting services, and certification programs, we deliver experiences that provide practical tools and motivation for our customers to become cultural change agents within their organizations. Our customers include business owners, CxOs, HR leaders, senior management, individual contributors, and anyone who wants to build more uplifting, inspiring, and healthy workplaces.

