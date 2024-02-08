Bank Manager Disappears A Couple Of Days After Marriage In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 8 (IANS) A bank manager in disappeared a couple of days after his marriage in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said.

The victim was identified as Shahi Aditya, a native of Shahbazpur under Ahiyapur police station in the district. He was married to a girl of Bochahan block on February 4 and had a reception party on February 6.

Aditya was deployed as a branch manager in Bhagalpur city.

Police said that the family members were busy in the reception party when he disappeared from his home.

The victim's father informed police about the incident on the same day of disappearance and gave a written complaint on Wednesday.

"Following his disappearance, Aditya's father Vishvajeet Kumar registered a written complaint with Ahiyapur police station. His mobile number was switched off soon after his disappearance. We have put the mobile number on surveillance and also scanning the CCTV footage of the area to find some clues. We are also scanning the call details of Aditya to find some clues about his disappearance," ASP, Town, Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

