Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Former Coal Secretary H.C. Gupta, Others In Corruption Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) A Delhi court has directed the framing of charges against former Coal Secretary H.C. Gupta, former Joint Secretary K.S. Kropha, and others in a corruption case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of two coal blocks in Jharkhand.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal of Rouse Avenue Courts ordered the charges to be framed against the accused and Contisteel Ltd, scheduling the formal framing of charges for March 5.

The charges relate to alleged irregularities in the allocation of Hutar and Hurilong coal blocks.

The judge stated that a prima facie case exists against the accused for offences including cheating, criminal conspiracy, and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act. It noted submissions by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that Gupta misled the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by falsely claiming strong recommendation from Jharkhand for the accused company, despite opposition from the state.

The judge stressed the coherence in the acts and omissions of the accused, suggesting the presence of a conspiracy. He stated that public servants provided undue benefits to private individuals, indicating a clear case of conspiracy.

The CBI argued that Gupta and Kropha disregarded guidelines and failed to ensure proper application of criteria, resulting in the recommendation of an ineligible company for coal block allocation.

--IANS

spr/v d