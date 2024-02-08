Michael Baker International Promotes Polly Boardman, PMP, MBA, To National Geospatial Practice Executive

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Firm's Geospatial Services practice named national Center of Excellence

Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Polly Boardman, PMP, MBA, has been promoted to National Geospatial Practice Executive. In this role, Ms. Boardman will focus on delivering national geographic information systems (GIS) solutions that address the lifecycle of infrastructure projects and support everything from conceptual planning through surveys, design and construction, while leveraging big data to support operations and maintenance. In addition, the firm's Geospatial Services practice has been named a national Center of Excellence (COE) to centralize operations and provide internal and external stakeholders with GIS solutions to enhance, visualize and streamline projects and overcome challenges.

"Michael Baker's Geospatial Services practice provides innovative and sustainable GIS services to public and private sector organizations by utilizing the latest technology. Under Polly's leadership, the Geospatial Services COE will build on the growth trajectory and natural evolution of our geospatial business," said Trudi Lim, P.E., Western Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "In her more than two decades with Michael Baker, Polly has been successful with complex problem-solving and team collaboration. I look forward to continuing to work with her as we take the next important step to Reimagine Michael Baker and transform our company to a full-service engineering and consulting firm."

Ms. Boardman has 25 years of experience, including 22 years with Michael Baker. She began her career at the firm as a GIS Technician and has progressed to positions of increasing responsibility, including Quality Assurance Manager, Project Manager, Reno Office Executive and most recently, Project Management Office (PMO) Director for the Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) vertical. Prior to joining Michael Baker, Ms. Boardman worked in research at the Desert Research Institute and as a Teaching Assistant and Research Technician at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Ms. Boardman holds a Master of Business degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Nevada, Reno.

