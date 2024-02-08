2024 Move United Sanctioned Competitions Schedule Announced

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An athlete prepares for one of Move United's Sanctioned Competitions.

35 Events in 24 States Will Provide Thousands of Adaptive Athletes the Opportunity to Showcase their Abilities

- Move United Executive Director Glenn MerryROCKVILLE, MD, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Individuals with disabilities now have more opportunities to engage in sports competition than in the past. Move United, the national leader in community-based adaptive sports and recreation, has released its sanctioned competitions schedule for 2024.In 2024, 35 sanctioned competitions will take place in 24 states, serving over 2,000 athletes of all ages and performance levels, including new athletes, Paralympians, and warfighters.Move United Sanctioned Competitions are among the best adaptive multi-sport competitive events in the United States and are sanctioned by both Move United and applicable National Governing Bodies (NGBs). This sanction represents a commitment to follow national and, when applicable, international rules and to provide a safe, positive environment for participants, volunteers, officials, coaches, and spectators.The first competition kicks off on March 2, with the Tri-State Regional Swim Meet in Piscataway, New Jersey and concludes with the GUMBO State Governor's Games in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Each event serves as a qualifier for The Hartford Nationals conducted by Move United, which is scheduled to take place July 12-18, 2024, in Hoover, Alabama. Move United Sanctioned Competitions are an integral part of Move United's community-based adaptive sports movement, committed to leaving no one on the sidelines.Last year, 26 competitions were held in 22 states so this year there is a 35% increase in the number of sporting events offered and two additional states added into the mix. 1,537 individual athletes, including 201 military veterans, competed in 15 different sports in 2023 as well. Those numbers are also expected to increase.“Competition develops the dedication, self-confidence, and resilience that translate to all areas of athlete's lives,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry.“We are excited to see the number of opportunities continue to grow across the country.”For more information about all the sanctioned competitions, visit moveunitedsport/sanctioned-competitions.

Shuan Butcher

Move United

+1 240-268-2180

email us here