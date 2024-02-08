Indicon, LLC Receives Supplier Excellence Award From Applied Materials

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Applied Materials Supplier Excellence Award – Indicon Awarded Best in Class Performance February 2024

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Indicon, LLC has earned a Supplier Excellence Award from Applied Materials, Inc., the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world.Applied's Supplier Excellence Awards recognize the company's top-performing suppliers for outstanding technical and operational achievements in areas including quality, service, lead time, delivery, cost and responsiveness. Indicon received the award for Best in Class Performance.“Congratulations to our Supplier Excellence Award recipients, a group of companies that have set the bar for outstanding levels of support and collaboration,” said Dr. Paul Chhabra, Corporate Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Applied Materials.“Applied Materials deeply values the contributions of all our suppliers, recognizing the key role they play in our ability to deliver innovations that shape the future of the semiconductor industry.”Indicon is the leading Control System Integrator and one of the largest, most technologically advanced, UL Certified Panel Builders in the Industry.Our unmatched controls design experience and proven technologies make us uniquely qualified to deliver the most reliable automation solutions to our clients. For more information on Indicon, visit .###

Jeff Angus

Indicon, LLC

+1 586-601-6462

...