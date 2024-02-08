Shook Taps Partner To Lead New Litigation Strategy Practice Focusing On Co-Counsel Collaboration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Shook group will strive to disarm increasing mass tort and multidistrict litigation.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial and litigation firm Shook, Hardy & Bacon has named Partner

Jennifer Stevenson as co-chair of its newly formed Complex Litigation Strategic Counseling (CLSC) Practice, alongside Partner Patrick Oot . This cross disciplinary group includes the firm's Chambers-ranked Discovery Strategies Practice, which will continue to provide creative and defensible discovery solutions, while offering an array of new strategic counseling services to clients navigating the coordination challenges of mass torts and multidistrict litigation.

With more than 18 years in Shook's Product Liability Practice, Stevenson is a gifted strategist who has led teams overseeing all aspects of mass litigation across diverse industries, from initial coordination and pleading responses, through fact and expert discovery and motion practice, to bellwether selection and pretrial filings. She has also managed lawyers from multiple firms in a Virtual Law Firm (VLF) setting.

"Our Complex Litigation Strategic Counseling Practice offers clients a holistic approach to effectively and efficiently manage

multidistrict litigation," said Stevenson. "Shook has acted as lead counsel and worked collaboratively with other firms in a VLF for defendants in multiple MDLs and mass torts, crafting winning litigation strategies and avoiding unnecessary complications. I am thrilled to continue serving our clients in this expanded capacity."

Stevenson has represented global pharmaceutical and automotive manufacturers, among other companies, in multidistrict litigation and consolidated actions. Her litigation successes include pioneering the motion to dismiss and show cause strategy in the In re Zofran (Ondansetron) Products Liability Litigation MDL. She successfully argued numerous motions as part of this strategy, including on novel innovator liability issues, leading to the dismissal of more than 40% of the pending cases. Stevenson was also part of the team that drafted the motion for summary judgment on federal preemption grounds, which resulted in the dismissal of all remaining MDL cases.

"In response to adversaries who are better funded and more organized than ever before, Shook has pioneered the VLF model on the defense side, bringing together top-tier firms to cultivate an effective and winning partnership on behalf of mutual clients," said Oot. "The CLSC Practice leads these efforts to best position the litigation for Shook's deep bench of trial lawyers and litigators."

Oot currently serves as coordinating counsel in multiple MDLs involving consumer products, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Oot, as co-lead coordinating counsel successfully shut down plaintiffs' attempts to form an MDL before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) in In Re: Unilever Aerosol Products Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability MDL. He continues to represent the company in aerosol spray cases nationally. Oot serves on the Defense Steering Committee in the In Re: Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation MDL. He is presently a member of the national leadership team in the TDF Products Liability Litigation for Gilead. He has also served as national coordinating discovery counsel in complex litigation, including in the Taxotere MDL and in the Essure Products Liability Litigation.

"Shook's long history as strategic coordinating counsel in MDLs, mass torts and complex litigation is second to none," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough . "This group under Jennifer and Patrick's leadership will help clients effectively navigate an increasingly aggressive litigation landscape."

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 19 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

