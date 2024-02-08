Legal Soft Announces Clio Partnership To Elevate Legal Practice Efficiency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This integration is set to redefine efficiency and innovation for legal professionals globally

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Soft , a leading virtual legal staffing company has partnered with Clio , the world's most robust legal technology platform. Legal Soft is at the forefront of virtual legal staffing , revolutionizing the way legal professionals connect and collaborate. With a commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and ensuring unparalleled client satisfaction, Legal Soft has cemented its position as a leader in the legal industry. The synergy between Legal Soft's innovative approaches and Clio's groundbreaking legal technologies has culminated in a strategic partnership. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the effort to integrate top-tier legal professionals with law firms, enhancing efficiency and success across the board.



"I am beyond excited about our partnership with Clio. At Legal Soft, we are always looking for ways to enhance our service offerings and bring greater value to our clients. This collaboration with Clio is a game-changer. It enables us to integrate our virtual legal staffing solutions with Clio's comprehensive legal technologies. This synergy is not just about scaling our operations; it's about empowering Clio's users to work more efficiently and grow their practices in ways previously unimagined. We can't wait to see the incredible impact this will have on the legal industry." - Hamid Kohan , CEO at Legal Soft.

Clio's cloud-based legal practice management, client intake and legal CRM software streamline law firm operations, improves productivity, and enables legal professionals to increase their revenues from one central location. Trusted by over 150,000 legal professionals in 100+ countries and approved by 70+ bar associations and legal societies, Clio provides industry-leading security, 24/5 customer support, and an unparalleled app ecosystem-partnering with many solutions, now including Legal Soft.

"This collaboration with Legal Soft is more than a union of services - it's a shared vision for pioneering a future where legal professionals are empowered with the tools they need to work efficiently, leveraging the most innovative solutions on the market. These combined efforts will undoubtedly set new benchmarks for what's possible in the legal industry, and we are excited to lead this charge together." - Lisa Del Real, VP of Channel Partnerships at Clio .

The partnership between Legal Soft and Clio is poised to redefine the legal industry. Integrating Legal Soft's virtual staffing solutions with Clio's robust legal technologies will help firms optimize operations, enrich client-lawyer interactions, and equip lawyers with the resources to thrive in a competitive landscape.

About Legal Soft

Legal Soft stands as one of the most prominent virtual legal staffing companies, renowned for its excellence and innovation in the legal sector. Our unique blend of advanced technology and a steadfast commitment to client satisfaction has garnered us widespread acclaim. We specialize in connecting legal professionals with law firms, ensuring seamless and efficient staffing solutions. Our mission is clear: to bridge the gap in the legal industry by providing exceptional support and resources, propelling our clients towards unprecedented success.

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world's leading cloud-based technologies for law firms-to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world, and the first legal practice management company to be recognized by all 50 state bar associations. Learn more at clio.

