BLU3 Provides Unique Solution For Seattle Boaters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BLU3's Nomad & Nomad Mini are the perfect tools for disentangling objects from the prop!

BLU3's Nomad & Nomad Mini are especially suited to clean the hull of your boat with!

BLU3's battery-powered tankless dive systems provide a unique solution for boaters who get a line tangled in their prop.

Brownie's Marine Group (OTCQB:BWMG)

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BLU3, a subsidiary of Brownie's Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG, is currently attending the 2024 Seattle Boat Show for the second year.

BLU3's compact and portable battery-powered dive systems, Nomad and the all-new Nomad Mini , have infiltrated the marine and diving industry by providing unique solutions to water enthusiasts attending boat shows throughout the US.

These systems are just as much a tool as they are a toy and this remains true especially for the west coast boaters and divers. On the west coast, Nomad is often referred to as an essential tool to keep onboard in case objects get tangled in the prop–usually requiring a swift and efficient response. Customers report that performing this job with Nomad as opposed to snorkeling or scuba gear is much simpler and makes completing the task a lot quicker.

Instead of having to refill tanks and carry the extra weight on your back, the seamless and quick set-up allows users to get in and get the job done with less gear to be concerned with. The BLU3 Online Dive Training Course (diveblu3/training) should be completed by all users prior to their first use, whether they are SCUBA certified or not.

BLU3 CEO, Blake Carmichael, weighs in on the value Nomad brings to the western coast of the United States.

“Our first experience at the Seattle Boat Show shocked us. We know there is potential at any boat show because Nomad appeals to boaters both as a toy and a tool, and that dual-purpose nature of the product gives it great value. However, we didn't realize just how many people in the Seattle area really need Nomad for all the times their props become entangled with hazards like crab pots. And then, if they want to pack it on the plane and fly to Hawaii, that's an option as well.”

From now until February 10, stop by Lumen Field Event Center, booth North 142, to learn more about BLU3 dive systems. And if you want to connect with BLU3 at other shows, check out the full list of upcoming shows.

In the meantime, keep up with BLU3 on Instagram (instagram/diveblu3), YouTube (youtube/@diveblu3) & Facebook (facebook/diveblu3/).

For additional information about BLU3, please visit diveblu3 or dial (954) 388-5650 to speak to a BLU3 associate.

About BLU3

BLU3 is an innovative company steadfastly dedicated to crafting the most user-friendly dive systems to ever float on the ocean's surface. Our battery-powered, tankless dive systems are transforming the way people engage with the underwater world through our patented Smart RegTM technology.

We are proud of our latest creation, Nomad Mini, designed to bring the best of our previous offerings in a compact, versatile package. Nomad Mini combines the portability of our phased out Nemo with enhanced performance, offering a depth of 15 feet, adding an optional DiveBoostTM Kit allows divers to extend dive time. You can learn more about Nomad Mini here: diveblu3/product/nomad-mini. Nomad, designed for a depth of 30 feet and weighing just 15 lb, continues to be a favorite among divers. Learn more about Nomad here: diveblu3/product/nomad

At BLU3, our passion is ignited by the thrill of introducing people to the wonders beneath the waves in a way that inspires conservation and protection of our oceans. We strive to make the underwater world more accessible in a manner that fosters environmental consciousness. This is the essence of #diveBLU3.

BLU3, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the public company Brownie's Marine Group (BWMG), benefits from the expertise of its sister company, Brownie's Third Lung, a leader in surface-supplied diving products for over 50 years. This means that BLU3 products are backed by decades of experience you can trust.

We are proudly headquartered in Florida, USA, allowing our team to design, build, and test our products right in our own backyard. Our innovations have global appeal, with our systems shipped to over 50 countries around the world.

Blake Carmichael

BLU3 Inc

...