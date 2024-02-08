Aerodefense And Covered 6 Forge Strategic Partnership To Elevate Drone Threat Awareness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First Joint Initiative Showcased Proven Technology and Operational Expertise at Two Nationally Televised Award Shows

OCEANPORT, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AeroDefense, drone detection sensor and software manufacturer and airspace security innovator, proudly announces a dynamic partnership with Covered 6, West Coast-based leader in comprehensive security solutions. This collaboration marks a strategic alliance aimed at bolstering airspace security at high-profile events and critical environments.

The partnership capitalizes on AeroDefense's cutting-edge drone and pilot detection and location technology, AirWardenTM, and Covered 6's public safety expertise in the government and private sectors. Covered 6's utilization of the AirWarden drone detection technology at two nationally televised award shows underscored the effectiveness and reliability of the system in a real-world scenario, solidifying the partnership's foundation on proven results.

This alliance aligns two industry leaders committed to raising the bar in safeguarding critical spaces and events.

About Covered 6: Covered 6 is a group of highly experienced trainers and consultants with backgrounds in law enforcement, military, legal community and corporate security. Many of their cadre have gained their experience in austere environments, real life combat scenarios, and major crisis management, both stateside and abroad. To learn more about Covered 6 and their protective services, tactical training, and production innovation, please visit .

About AeroDefense: AeroDefense offers fixed and mobile drone detection solutions for stadiums, airports, correctional facilities, military forces, and other critical infrastructure. AeroDefense's patented Radio Frequency (RF)-based drone detection system, AirWardenTM, detects, classifies, locates, and tracks both drone and pilot simultaneously, providing actionable intelligence to respond effectively (and safely) to drone threats. AeroDefense diligently ensures compliance with all laws and regulations governing drone detection technology, demonstrating their commitment to responsible and legal use in safeguarding airspace. Based in Oceanport, NJ, AeroDefense is a privately held company with all engineering, manufacturing, and support based in the US. To learn more about AeroDefense and AirWarden, please visit .

