OP360 Distributes Grocery Bundles To Cebu Beneficiary Schools

OP360 employee's excitement in giving back to the Cebu community schools

OP360 reaffirms its commitment to community engagement by completing its third annual grocery bundle distribution to six Ceby City community schools.

- David Highbloom, Chief Administrative Officer at OP360CEBY CITY, CEBU, PHILIPPINES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OP360 (OfficePartners360), an award-winning global BPO company, reaffirms its commitment to community engagement by completing its third annual grocery bundle distribution. From January 8 to 10, employees visited six beneficiary schools across the Cebu Province in the Philippines to distribute grocery bundles to teaching and non-teaching staff.The 3-day event benefited 495 school staff members, who received packed grocery items to help mark a wonderful start to 2024. The active participation of OP360 employees, from repacking to distribution, allowed them to engage directly with the local community.“Through OP360 Cares, we're keen on supporting the individuals who play a pivotal role in shaping the future of as many learners as possible, like the teachers at our beneficiary schools,” said David Highbloom, Chief Administrative Officer at OP360.“We're grateful for the partnerships we've built over the years and look forward to continuing our tradition of giving back.”In Q3 of 2023, OP360 also awarded each of its beneficiary schools with a financial grant that would allow them to accomplish their respective priority projects.AboutOP360OP360 (“OfficePartners360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first workforce partner. Fast forward to 2022, and we are a fast-growing full-service solutions provider with thousands of global employees and clients ranging from mid-sized corporations to Fortune 500 firms. Traits like resourcefulness, speed, and innovative problem-solving? We've got them. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser-focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high-performing culture. We communicate effectively, care for our team (and the communities where they live and work), ensure rapid career development for our strong performers, and provide well above-the-norm compensation. Our long-term management retention rate is exceptional. Thanks to incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. We have a unique perspective, helping clients focus on what matters, ultimately increasing shareholder value by reducing costs, improving SLAs, and growing top-line performance.

