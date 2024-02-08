Man Dies As Wall Of Delhi Metro's Gokulpuri Station Wall Collapses, FIR Lodged, Two DMRC Officials Suspended (Second Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) A 53-year-old man died and four others were injured after a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station boundary wall in east Delhi came crashing down on Thursday, an official said.

Meanwhile, the DMRC said that they have suspended two officials, a Manager and a Junior Engineer from the Civil Department pending enquiry.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had also announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, and will pay Rs 5 lakh for grievous injuries and Rs 1 lakh for minor injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar Pandey, a resident of Karawal Nagar.

“Pandey was originally from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur. He is survived by his wife and three children – two daughters and a son. One daughter is married. All his family members live in Sultanpur. He lived in Karawal Nagar, Delhi alone.

"He worked as a rice supplier/delivery person. He had collected rice from a shop in Karawal Nagar and was on his way to GTB Enclave to deliver it. He was passing under Gokalpuri Metro Station when the unfortunate incident occurred. His son has reached Delhi," a police official said.

The four injured have been identified as Ajit Kumar, 21, and Mohd Tazir, residents of Loni, and 19-year-old Monu and Sandeep, 27, both residents of Gokalpuri, suffered minor injuries.

The officials said that two motorcycles and two scooties were also damaged in the incident.

A senior police officer said that they have also registered an FIR under sections 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code at Gokalpuri police station against the metro contractors/builders for rash or negligent act to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others and causing death by negligence

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said that "at about 11 a.m, one portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station boundary wall (Eastern side) fell down on the road below.

"One person was trapped under the debris and was grievously injured, while others sustained minor injuries. Police personnel with some public help managed to extract the person who was trapped under the debris. He was riding on his scooty when the incident occurred. He was rushed to GTB Hospital."

The Fire Department said the call regarding the incident was received after which four fire tenders and the rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

"Two persons were taken out from the debris by DFS staff and rushed to a nearby hospital. Some casualties were already sent to hospital by the public before the arrival of the DFS unit," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

Shahzad Khan, who runs a shop in the area, said: "Suddenly, a loud bang or blast sound was heard at 11 a.m. and we rushed to the spot, where one scooty rider was trapped under the debris.

"I had opened my shop just a few minutes ago and was doing the cleaning when I heard the loud noise. We helped the injured."

The DMRC said that the incident at Gokulpuri station was reported at 11:10 am.“Train movement was stopped from 11.12 a.m. to 11.23 a.m. on both the up and down lines between Maujpur and Shiv Vihar section of the Pink Line. Train services were restored from 11.23 a.m. through single line working between Maujpur and Shiv Vihar, a small section comprising three stations only," Delhi Metro spokesperson, Anuj Dayal said.

"Normal services were restored with both up and down line working in this section after barricading the affected platform area from 2.53 p.m. onwards. Gokulpuri station which was closed during this period was also reopened at 2:53 p.m. with access allowed from Gate-2 and Gate-1 towards the affected area remaining closed," he said.

