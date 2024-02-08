Amerlux Launches The Largest 1 Family Of Cylinders & Downlights In The Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award-Winning FINCH Collection for Interior & Exterior Applications Delivers Impressive Performance Up to 1500 Lumens

OAKLAND, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerlux , an award-winning design-and-manufacture lighting company, announced today that it has released the largest 1" family of architectural cylinders and downlights in the market for interior and exterior applications, each providing industry-leading lumen output for beautifully illuminating sophisticated spaces.

Recipient of the Architect's Newspaper's Best of Products Award and the bronze medalist in the 2024 IDA Design Awards for indoor home lighting, the FINCH 1" collection offers output up to 1500 lumens in several configurations, including recessed downlight , wall mount (with window mullion mount), exterior ground mount and surface adjustable with a patent-pending 50-degree tilt mechanism. Domestically engineered and built for high-end residential, retail, commercial and hospitality settings, FINCH is a versatile design tool that can blend in with its interior and exterior applications or stand out as a decorative element for striking visual effects.

"FINCH is now a complete, harmonious collection, one that offers a unified solution for diverse lighting needs such as ambient lighting, focused beams and wall washing with elegance and sophistication.," said Bill Plageman, vice president of marketing at Amerlux . "It also gives designers something they always wanted: another canvas to create beautiful visual elements within their projects. Whether accentuating architectural characteristics, lighting with or without a ceiling, or lighting between wood slat ceilings, FINCH outperforms the competition with the market's highest lumen output and a field-replaceable LED that ensures it lights for life."

FINCH fits comfort, sustainability and architectural aesthetics within an inch in several ways, including:



Industry-Leading Output : Discreet 1" aperture delivers accent or general illumination up to 1500 lumens with low surface brightness.

Visual Comfort : Deep bevel, solite lens and hexcell louver accessories are available for enhanced glare control.

No Escutcheon Plate : No unsightly large holes or visible canopies are required for installation, ensuring a clean ceiling.

Design Flexibility : FINCH surface cylinders are easily configurable and adapt to the most demanding applications and ceiling conditions. Each offers a sleek, simple design that goes well with modern architecture and minimalist interiors. FINCH is fun and lively without being too much and can be customized to produce stunning visual impressions, such as blending into large spaces to create a starry sky effect.

Two-Tone Finishes : Designers can mix and match the inside and outside finishes of the whole family for a truly customized aesthetic. Standard finish options include black, white, silver, gold, bronze and dark bronze, with others coming soon.

Diverse Lengths and Options : FINCH cylinders come in 3", 6", 9", 12" and 18" lengths, and its downlights are available in round and square options, offering a variety of choices to meet design requirements. Weather-resistant : Wet-rated and completely sealed, FINCH exterior cylinders remain dry and illuminated season after season.

To see more recently launched lighting collections from Amerlux, including a look at its new corporate video , visit Amerlux or call 973.850.4342.

About Amerlux

Amerlux

creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics, rich performance and sustainable, best-in-class energy efficiency. It all starts at the source-at our 200,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Oakland, N.J., where investments in advanced engineering and green manufacturing have contributed to a double-digit decrease in our manufacturing energy use in 2023, with more to come in 2024. For more information, visit Amerlux or call 973.850.4342.

