Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release Of Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA ) today announced plans to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Thursday morning, February 15, 2024, before the opening of U.S. financial markets.
Fannie Mae has scheduled a conference call to discuss the company's results at 8:00 a.m., ET, on February 15, 2024.
Prior to the call, the company's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings news release, annual report on Form 10-K, and other supplemental information will be available on the company's Quarterly and Annual Results webpage at fanniemae/financialresults . Following the call, a transcript will be published to the same webpage and will remain available until our next quarterly earnings announcement.
CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPATION DETAILS – Fannie Mae Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results
Event day and time
Thursday, February 15, 2024
8:00 AM (ET)
Listen-only webcast:
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.
About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
