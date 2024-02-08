Cyber Security Tribe Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dorene RettasTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cyber Security Tribe , a leading content and community platform for cybersecurity professionals, marked its one-year anniversary since its launch on February 08, 2023.In this time the Cyber Security Tribe has built up an audience of over 15,000 senior cybersecurity professionals who regularly take insights from the thought leadership-based content.Co-founder Barry McIntyre states“I'm proud to have built a platform, with my fellow co-founder, that has a primary aim of providing resources and insight for senior cybersecurity professionals to help protect organizations, and therefore the general public, from cyber-attacks which pose a serious threat to our society as a whole.”Cybersecurity practitioners can join the private, closed community, where in a safe environment away from marketing and sales, they can participate with fellow peers in lively debates, ask questions between themselves and network with other professionals in the same field. The community also hosts a monthly online fireside chat where all members can gather online to learn from these peer lead sessions.Throughout the year the Cyber Security Tribe hosted monthly online roundtables where CISOs joined to discuss critical issues that matter to the security of their organization. These meetings have been attended by leaders from major brands and Fortune 100 companies in all verticals as well as the public sector.Co-founder Dorene Rettas, hosts these meetings and highlighted how“Our mission from day one was to ensure a place for CISOs and other senior-level practitioners to speak with one another, discuss current challenges and evaluate solutions without feeling the fatigue of vendor push. Through an SME with a vendor joining the discussion versus presenting or pitching, that mission is being achieved. Our participants speak of our 'secret sauce' as we allow them to speak freely with one another. As a result, they continually ask to be included in future meetings. Staying true to who we are and holding the highest level of integrity in our discussions has helped propel our success.”Following on from the success of these highly rated online discussions 2024 will see Cyber Security Tribe launch its first CISO Escape experience, where on a luxury private yacht eight CISOs can network over fine food and drink off the coasts of Tampa, Florida and San Diego, California.The Cyber Security Tribe Advisory board, now at 14 members, provides advice and feedback as a group of senior cybersecurity leaders, to help ensure the content is as relevant as possible for the Cyber Security Tribe audience and frequently provide content and interviews on people, process and technology in this rapidly evolving space.To join and keep up to date with critical cybersecurity developments and insight, visit:

