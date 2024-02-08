Tourist Footfall, Revenue Earning Rise At Kaziranga National Park

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Feb 8 (IANS) The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam has registered around 4 per cent rise in tourist arrival and 2.20 per cent revenue earning increase during the current season, as compared to the same period of the previous year, officials said on Thursday.

Officials at the KNPTR said that as many as 1,79,573 tourists, including foreigners, visited the park from October last year to January this year, while Rs 4,58,776,39 was earned during this period.

In comparisn, 1,72,903 tourists visited the park and Rs 4,48,75,100 was earned as revenue between October 2022 and January 2023.

Officials said the tourist flow was affected during the Covid-19 pandemic years (2020-2021).

In the entire 2021-22, around 2,55,676 visitors had visited the park and the revenue generated stood at Rs 5,49,78,055, while in 2022-23, around 3,26,924 visitors had visited the park while the estimated revenue earned was around Rs 7,76,07,566.

Officials said the Kaziranga National Park, nestled in the heart of Assam, continues to captivate travellers and wildlife enthusiasts, experiencing a significant upsurge in tourism, particularly during holidays.

Renowned for its landscapes, rich biodiversity and inhabitants like the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top-choice destination for families and wildlife aficionados, a senior KNPTR official said.

He also said that tea tourism would be introduced in Kaziranga next month, which will offer visitors an opportunity to explore the region's tea culture.

This new initiative aims to showcase the beauty of Kaziranga while providing an immersive experience in the art of tea production.

Kaziranga is experiencing a boost in tourism, thanks to the recent success of innovative initiatives like Kazir Ronghangpi Tales, cycling in Kohora, Panpur jeep safari and boat safari in the Biswanath Wildlife Division.

Local businesses have also benefited from the increased tourist influx, with hotels, restaurants and shops reporting a surge in activity. The success of these events has created new opportunities for collaboration between the public and private sectors, further contributing to the overall economic growth of the area.

The KNPTR also recorded 27 per cent increase in the number of resident and winter migratory waterbirds during a survey last month.

The two-day fifth waterbird census conducted through the citizen scientist initiative across the 1,302 sq km wildlife reserve confirmed the presence of 84,839 birds, 18,063 more than the number recorded during a corresponding survey in 2021-22.

KNPTR officials claimed that the Kaziranga is now among the top five habitats of waterbirds in the country.

Kaziranga's Field Director, Sonali Ghosh, said that this time the bird census was conducted in the major wetlands adjoining the tiger reserve along with the water bodies within the reserve.

