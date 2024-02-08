Businessman Dave Wallace First Republican To Announce Candidacy For Maryland's 2Nd Congressional District

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wallace For America

Bringing Business Experience and Vision to Serve Maryland's 2nd District

WESTMINISTER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dave Wallace has officially declared his candidacy for the 2024 election cycle, vying for the Congressional District 2 seat in Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, and having spent his formative years in both Baltimore and Carroll Counties, Wallace is a seasoned Republican with a history of political involvement and a deep connection to the region. His entry into the race marks a significant development in the upcoming election.With a background in business and a strong focus on re-industrialization, Wallace brings a wealth of experience to his campaign, including his expertise in Energy, as evidenced by his role as President of the Fair Energy Foundation. His platform, encapsulated by the hashtag #RestoreAmericasMission, emphasizes the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, along with a commitment to driving America's re-industrialization. Wallace's decision to enter the race reflects his continued dedication to public service and civic engagement.Dave Wallace is not only a successful businessman but also an academic achiever, having graduated from Salisbury University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology-Pre-Med. His academic excellence was recognized through his induction into the TriBeta Biological Honor Society, an honor society for students, particularly in the field of biological sciences. Dave has been married to his wife, Barbara, for over 40yrs and is the father of 3 children; Missy, Wendy, and Paul.Wallace's candidacy sets the stage for a competitive race in Maryland's District 2, with Clint Spellman, Jr. emerging as the sole official Democratic candidate at this time. As the first Republican to formally enter the contest, Wallace's campaign is poised to shape the discourse and direction of the election in the months ahead.For more information or to donate to Dave Wallace and his campaign, please visit his official website at . The site provides insights into Wallace's background, his policy priorities, and ways to get involved and support his bid for Congress.As the election cycle unfolds, Wallace's candidacy is expected to generate significant attention and interest, given the importance of the District 2 race in Maryland. With a clear vision for the future and a track record of community engagement, Dave Wallace is set to be a prominent figure in the political landscape as the campaign progresses.For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:Wallace for America Inc. - Friends of Wallace9 Westminster Shopping Center Suite 105Westminster, MD 21157*Paid for by Wallace for America Inc. - Friends of Wallace*

