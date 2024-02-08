Six Students Missing After Boat Capsizes In Bengal's Howrah

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 8 (IANS) As many as six minor school students went missing after their boat capsized at Rupnarayan River in West Bengal's Howrah district late on Thursday evening.

According to sources from the state Disaster Management Department, these six students were part of a picnic party of 15, who went from Howrah to Triveni Park in West Midnapore district crossing the Rupnarayan River by hiring a country boat.

The accident happened while they were returning to Howrah district.

While nine members of the picnic party were rescued, as per the latest reports available, six are still missing.

A joint team of police and the state Disaster Management Department are currently making all possible attempts to trace the missing school kids. Divers have been deployed for that purpose.

--IANS

src/vd