Air France KLM - KLM state aid

Air France-KLM and KLM take note of the judgment of the General Court of the European Union rendered on February 7th, 2024, annulling a 2021 Commission decision which approved various Dutch State aid measures during the Covid-19 crisis.

Air France-KLM and KLM will carefully study this judgment and assess its implications. They will consider whether to lodge an appeal on points of law before the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Air France-KLM reminds that KLM has fully repaid the loans granted under the Covid-19 Temporary Framework for State aid in June 2022, and that Air France-KLM complied with and fulfilled all exit requirements of all State aid granted under the Covid-19 Temporary Framework for State aid on April 19, 2023.

