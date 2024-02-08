The Projected Market Size For Pentavalent Is Anticipated To Achieve $3.17 Billion By The Year 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Pentavalent Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Pentavalent Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033 The pentavalent market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $2.53 billion in 2023 to $2.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.”
- The Business Research Company
February 8, 2024
The Business Research Company's "Pentavalent Global Market Report 2024 provides extensive insights covering all aspects of the market. According to TBRC's market projection, the pentavalent market size is anticipated to attain $3.17 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.
The expansion in the pentavalent market is attributed to the increasing incidence of diphtheria. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to secure the predominant pentavalent market share. Key players in the pentavalent market encompass Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.
Pentavalent Market Segments
.By Type: Sodium Stibogluconate, Meglumine Antimoniate
.By Formulation Type: Lyophilized, Liquid
.By Application: Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies
.By Geography: The global pentavalent market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Pentavalent denotes a vaccine shielding children from severe ailments. It safeguards infants and toddlers from rotavirus infection, which may induce symptoms like fever, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Read More On The Pentavalent Global Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Pentavalent Market Trends And Strategies
4. Pentavalent Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Pentavalent Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
