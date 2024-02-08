LENNAR BREAKS GROUND ON EXPANSIVE AMENITY CLUBHOUSE AT STILLWATER ACTIVE ADULT MASTER-PLANNED GOLF COMMUNITY IN ST. JOHNS, FLORIDA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. JOHNS, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the groundbreaking of its expansive amenity package at Stillwater , a picturesque 55+ active adult master-planned community spanning 549 homesites on 784 acres in St. Johns, Florida. Upon completion, the amenity will include a luxurious clubhouse, restaurant, golf pro shop, patio overlooking the 18th hole, an expansive lawn for events, fitness center, bar, parlor and golf cart parking. The clubhouse will join the existing swimming pool, tennis and pickle ball courts, driving range and the existing 18-hole Stillwater Golf Course, named Sports Illustrated's Most Innovative Course Design of 2022.

"This groundbreaking is a major step forward in Stillwater's master plan vision, where residents 55 and better can live their very best lives," said Melanie Raub, Division President for Lennar in Jacksonville. "We are thrilled to celebrate the evolution of this unique community that combines the comfort of life in a Lennar home with a full slate of amenities placed right at our residents' fingertips."

Stillwater offers 13 unique multi-family and single-family floorplans ranging from 1,503 to 2,270 square feet, with two to four bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half baths. Waterfront homesites are also available. Select homes within the single-family Royal Collection offer Lennar's popular Next Gen® multi-generational "Home Within a Home" floorplan. With a dedicated entrance, kitchenette with refrigerator and microwave, living space, bedroom and bath, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, and a screened-in patio, Next Gen® models are perfect for an aging parent or even a grown child coming back to the nest.

All homes feature open-concept floorplans with large living areas, modern kitchens, comfortable bedrooms and resort-style owner's suites. Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Stillwater, this includes quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, tile flooring, rain showerheads and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures. Exteriors include paved driveways, screened-in lanais and HardiePlank siding. Pricing at Stillwater begins in the high $300,000s.

Stillwater residents enjoy a complimentary membership to the Stillwater Golf and Country Club, offering a world-class, Bobby-Weed-designed

18-hole bundled golf course, driving range and state-of-the art practice facility with Top Tracer technology. The club also includes a swimming pool, bocce ball, pickleball and tennis courts – soon to be joined by the aforementioned under-construction amenities.

A scenic pond, picnic areas and walking paths complete the Stillwater master plan, with a gated entrance offering additional security and comfort.

Stillwater is located off of I-95 on CR 210, in the upscale city of St. Johns, Florida. It is just 25 miles south of Jacksonville, only 20 minutes from Florida's famed beaches and a short drive to St. Augustine, the St. Johns River and Veterans Park.

Stillwater's professionally designed model homes are located at 64 Round Robin Run in St. Johns, Florida. Models are open Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information on Stillwater, call (904) 758-0477 or visit the ­Stillwater community website .

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout

the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX

drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit .

