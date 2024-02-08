Caisse Française De Financement Local: TAP EMTN 2018-7 D

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 8 February 2024

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 12 February 2024 – EUR 100,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 28 June 2038 to be assimilated upon listing and form a single series with the existing Euro 500,000,000 issued on 28 June 2018, the existing Euro 150,000,000 issued on 1 February 2019 and the existing Euro 150,000,000 issued on 14 May 2019

The Base Prospectus dated 12 June 2023 and the supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 22 September 2023 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers is available on the website of the issuer (), at the registered office of the issuer: 112-114, avenue Emile Zola, 75015 Paris, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( ) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.

