Changes In The Supervisory And Management Board Of Admirals Group AS

Admirals Group AS has announced a change to its S upervisory and M anagement B oard structure.

The Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS has accepted the resignation letter of the Chairman of the Management Board Sergei Bogatenkov, with his last day at the company at 29.02.2024. Also, the Supervisory Board of the Company accepted the resignation of the Management Board member, Andreas Ioannou. His last day at Admirals will be February 25, 2024, as it was the date his mandate was to end according to the initial decision when he was appointed in 2021.



The Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS has appointed Alexander Tsikhilov as the new Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group, effective from March 1, 2024.



Besides Admirals group, Alexandr Tsikhilov has the following positions: Order of Malta Foundation in Estonia (Supervisory Board member), DVF Group OÜ (Management Board member), Historica Foundation (Management Board member).



According to the Company's general meeting of shareholders' decision, Eduard Kelvet and Olga Senjuškina are the new members of the Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS, effective from February 5, 2024.



Olga Senjuškina joined Admirals in 2014 as a Financial Controller. Since 2020, she has been an invited member of the audit committee of Admiral Markets AS.



Olga Senjuškina has more than 20 years of experience in accounting, tax consulting and asset management. She has previously worked as a financial controller in mechanical engineering and logistics industry.



Senjuškina also holds a Management Board member position in Osaühing OIS Büroo and OIS Meedia OÜ.



Prior joining Admirals, Eduard Kelvet has been the Head of Compliance and Administrative Director at the Estonian branch of Citadele banka. He was also the member of management of AS TBB bank.



Since August 2022, Eduard has been associated with the Admirals group, serving as a member of the board of MoneyZen OÜ and as the head of compliance for Admiral Markets AS. He holds a Management Board member position in AETERNUM OÜ.

The Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS will operate from February 5, 2024 until February 29, 2024 in the following composition: Alexander Tsikhilov, Anatolii Mikhalchenko, Dmitri Lauš, Priit Rohumaa, Eduard Kelvet and Olga Senjuškina. From March 1, 2024 the Supervisory Board will operate in the following composition: Anatolii Mikhalchenko, Dmitri Lauš, Priit Rohumaa, Eduard Kelvet and Olga Senjuškina.



The Management Board of Admirals Group AS will operate as of March 1 2024 in the following composition: Alexander Tsikhilov, Andrey Koks and Anton Tikhomirov.



