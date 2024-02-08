Molecular Imaging And Biology Announces Search For New Editor-In-Chief

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EIC Application Deadline: April 1, 2024

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After three years of exemplary leadership, Dr. Jason Lewis has stepped down as Editor-in-Chief of Molecular Imaging and Biology (MIB), the official journal of the World Molecular Imaging Society (WMIS), the European Society for Molecular Imaging (ESMI), and the Federation of Asian Societies for Molecular Imaging (FASMI). Dr. Lewis oversaw tremendous growth and progress at MIB from 2020 to 2023, upholding the journal's esteemed reputation as a premier publication in molecular imaging science.

Stepping into the Editor-in-Chief role is Dr. Marty Pagel, a highly respected scholar and longtime member of the MIB editorial board. Dr. Pagel brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will guide MIB through this transition period.

Now, MIB is announcing an international search for its next Editor-in-Chief to build on this strong foundation and lead the journal into the future. This will be one of only a few Editor-in-Chiefs in MIB's distinguished history, following Dr. Raymond Gibson's tenure from May 2010 to December 2019, and Professor Jorge R. Barrio before him.

The new Editor-in-Chief will lead a diverse and global editorial board, reflecting the international scope of molecular imaging research and practice. They will shape the strategic direction of MIB and uphold its reputation as a forefront publication for important advancements in molecular imaging science.

“We are looking for a visionary scholar who can grow MIB's influence and impact through inspired leadership,” said Dr. H. Charles Manning, Chair of the Editorial Search Committee.“This is an exciting time for molecular imaging, and the next Editor-in-Chief can capitalize on new opportunities to position MIB at the vanguard of innovation in the field.”

The ideal candidate will bring an outstanding record of high-impact molecular imaging research that has significantly pushed the boundaries of knowledge and practice. They must exhibit strong communication skills to lead the editorial team and represent MIB's values and mission to the broader community. Experience with academic publishing and editorial oversight is preferred.

“MIB has cultivated a rich legacy of scientific excellence over the past two decades thanks to the dedication of our previous Editors in Chief and the many scholars who have contributed their research,” said Dr. Marty Pagel, current Editor-in-Chief of MIB.“We hope to find a worthy leader who will build on this legacy and guide MIB to even greater heights. The molecular imaging field is depending on MIB to disseminate the most important discoveries and advancements shaping the field.”

The new Editor-in-Chief will oversee the journal's peer-review process, make final decisions on manuscript publication, identify topics for outstanding reviews and special issues, recruit high-profile submissions, and set the overall publication strategy and vision. This is an impactful leadership role vital to upholding rigorous standards and promoting novel, meaningful molecular imaging research.

The search committee is currently accepting nominations and applications for the Editor-in-Chief position. The priority deadline is April 1, 2024, but the position will remain open until filled. Interested candidates should submit a CV and letter of intent outlining their specific vision and qualifications for leading Molecular Imaging and Biology. For a detailed position description and more information please visit . Please direct all inquiries and submissions to the search committee at ....

ABOUT WORLD MOLECULAR IMAGING SOCIETY

The WMIS is dedicated to developing and promoting translational research through multimodal molecular imaging. The vision of the World Molecular Imaging society is to globally unite and expand molecular imaging and therapy to improve human health. It is our mission to help expand the discovery and utilization of these techniques for research and clinical use by creating awareness of their benefits, advocating to solve issues and barriers that face their progress, generating world class education and training, and sponsoring needed trials and registries to support their advancement. For more information: .

Rosemery Cook

World Molecular Imaging Society

...