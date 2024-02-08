Streets Ahead Makes New York Fashion Week Debut During The Fall 2024 Flying Solo Runway Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Streets Ahead

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles-based leather accessories brand, Streets Ahead , has announced its debut at New York Fashion Week during Flying Solo's NYFW Runway Show. Streets Ahead is set to showcase its 2024 Fall Collection on February 11th, featuring a curated selection of leather belts and handbags set to launch on Streetsaheadinc this upcoming fall.Infused with inspiration from classic American style, Streets Ahead's 2024 Fall Collection effortlessly merges tradition with contemporary flair. The brand's latest line of leather belts and bags features a color palette ranging from black to chocolate brown. Each belt is embellished with brass, gold and silver hardware, and select styles are embossed with crocodile patterns. The inclusion of oversized buckles, leather-woven chain links, and statement details enhances the sophistication of each accessory. The brand's latest handbags also feature embossed patterns along with distressed silver, gold and brass hardware.Streets Ahead's debut at the Flying Solo NYFW Runway Show signifies a remarkable milestone for the brand. Known for supporting both emerging and established fashion designers, Flying Solo's esteemed platform will provide an opportunity for Streets Ahead to present its designs to global industry experts and consumers alike. This showcase underscores Streets Ahead's dedication to innovation and acknowledgment of Flying Solo's influential role in the fashion industry.“This showcase represents a harmonious blend of creativity and craftsmanship,” says Ruth Sack, Head of Design and Marketing at Streets Ahead.“It's an exciting opportunity for us to present our 2024 Fall Collection through such a prestigious event, and we're thrilled to share our passion for timeless style with a global audience."About Streets Ahead:Founded in 1982 by David Sack, Streets Ahead is a Los Angeles-based fashion accessories label that has been a beacon of timeless style and artisanal craftsmanship. Operated by the Sack family, each belt is handcrafted in the USA with premium Italian-sourced materials, reflecting the brand's commitment to quality. Favored by celebrities and fashion enthusiasts, including Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, Alessandro Ambrosio and more, Streets Ahead seamlessly blends classic American style with unique novelty leathers. Available at Neiman Marcus, Revolve, Anthropologie, Bergdorf Goodman, and Streetsaheadinc, Streets Ahead remains a symbol of enduring sophistication with a modern edge.

