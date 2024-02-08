Cupid Approved Gluten-Free & Allergy Friendly Gourmet Cookies- Say Happy Valentine's Day From Mightylicious

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WOODBRIDGE, NJ, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- If you are looking for the perfect and most delicious cookies for your Valentine – but need something Gluten-free and allergy friendly - check out award-winning Mightylicious Gluten Free Cookie Co.This gourmet artisanal brand was the Top Pick in Food & Beverage Magazine's 2023 Editor's Top Products of Fall. Best of all, save 25% sitewide with code VALENTINE (Feb 7-14).Mightylicious cookies are hand-crafted treats that are 100% free of gluten, wheat, rye, barley, and RBST, and are made from all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. Every satisfying bite is packed with awesome flavor, perfect texture, and clean ingredients anyone can enjoy - not just people with celiac disease and allergies, but anyone who loves a good cookie.Choose from 7 including 4 vegan options: New Double Dutch Chocolate Chip and Oatmeal Raisin Vegan, Chocolate Chip and Grandma Arline's Oatmeal Coconut.Also available are Brown Butter Chocolate Chip and Brown Butter Shortbread (both dairy) and Salted Peanut Butter (grain and dairy-free).Mightylicious is the brainchild of Carolyn Haeler, a cookie-loving entrepreneur, mom, and member of the LGBTQ community who lives with celiac disease. She also offers these 7 tips for a happy, healthy, and gluten-free Valentine's Day, whether eating at home or in a restaurant:1.Store gluten-free and gluten-containing foods in separate places.2.Keep cooking surfaces and food storage areas clean.3.Wash dishes and cooking equipment thoroughly.4.Toast bread in the oven - or consider separate toasters - to avoid cross-contamination.5.Consider keeping dedicated serving pieces, cutting boards, cookware, etc. for gluten-free food prep.6.Check food labels for gluten-free certification.7.Opt for restaurants with a gluten-free menu or use a gluten-free restaurant app.All Mightylicious cookies (6.4 oz bag, MSRP: $7.99) are certified gluten-free, Kof-K Kosher, and non-GMO.Find Mightylicious online and in retail outlets including Walmart (231 outlets nationwide), Whole Foods, Costco, King's, Price Chopper, and more.Follow MIGHTYLICIOUS on social media: , and

