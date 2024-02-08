(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Top Universities Launch Cannabis Product Development and Design Certificate

Program Expands Green Flower's Robust Cannabis Education Offerings

- Max Simon, CEO, Green FlowerVENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to increased consumer demand for a wider array of cannabis products, Green Flower–the nation's leader in cannabis education–has launched a new, comprehensive Cannabis Product Development and Design Certificate program in partnership with many of the top universities across the U.S.The new program aims to fill the critical gap for trained professionals in the rapidly evolving cannabis market through training into the art of formulating cannabis products, cannabis extraction, cannabis manufacturing, and compliant packaging design. It prepares participants not only for jobs in cannabis product development but also opens pathways to careers in the burgeoning manufacturing sector, addressing an urgent industry need for expertise in this fast growing sector.Registration is now open at 16 of Green Flower's partner universities across the U.S. (see the current full list at the bottom of this release) for the Cannabis Product Development and Design March 2024 cohort (see the Kent State University program page for an example of what is offered). Additional partner universities are slated to launch the program in the coming weeks and months.“As consumer preferences diversify and the cannabis industry continues to expand, the demand for skilled professionals who can develop innovative and safe cannabis products has never been higher,” said Max Simon, Green Flower CEO.“We are excited to collaborate with our university partners to offer this comprehensive Certificate program that is a critical step forward providing the industry with its most valuable resource: knowledgeable, skilled professionals.”This new program joins existing Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine, Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture, Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management, and Business of Cannabis programs at most schools.A standout feature of this program is its faculty, comprising esteemed cannabis industry veterans such as Guy Rocourt, CEO and co-founder of Papa & Barkley, known for their commitment to product quality and innovation. Under the guidance of such experienced leaders, students will gain highly-valuable insight into the cannabis industry–learning the art and science of developing safe, effective, and market-compliant cannabis products.“With the cannabis marketplace constantly evolving to include a wider variety of products, those working in the industry–and those who hope to–need a strong working knowledge of how to create diverse cannabis products that meet the needs of consumers,” said Daniel Kalef, Chief Growth Officer of Green Flower.“This program gives students the opportunity to level up their expertise and stand out to employers in an increasingly-crowded workforce.”Building on Green Flower's robust educational offerings, the Cannabis Product Development and Design Certificate program offers an immersive curriculum that covers everything from the foundational principles of cannabis science to advanced product formulation techniques.Students will learn how to create a wide range of cannabis products, including tinctures, topicals, edibles, and beyond, understanding the intricacies of extraction, formulation, and the critical importance of compliant packaging design.For a full list of Green Flower's university partners and more information on all courses, visit our website .UNIVERSITIES OFFERING CANNABIS PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DESIGN PROGRAM AT LAUNCH- Kent State University- St. Cloud State University- Syracuse University- University of California, Riverside- University of New Mexico- Bellarmine University- Mercy University- Northwest Missouri State University- Northern Michigan University- University of Illinois Springfield- University of North Florida- University of New Haven- University of Nevada, Reno- University of Wisconsin-Platteville- Worcester Polytechnic Institute- Thomas Edison State University###About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides compliance training for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

