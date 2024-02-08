Aeronet's Founder Retires, Leading To New Top Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tony Pereira with his wife Diana.

Anthony N. Pereira has led Aeronet since 1982.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After four decades as the head executive of Aeronet Worldwide, founder Anthony N. Pereira has retired from regular involvement in the company, although will retain his position as Chairman of the Board.“Tony” – as he is known to his associates – expressed in an internal company announcement that,“The time has come for me to step back and embrace the next chapter of my life, but before I do, I wanted to express my deepest gratitude for the remarkable experience of being a part of this extraordinary company that I founded nearly 42 years ago.”Mr. Pereira's entrepreneurial vision spawned the humble beginnings of Aeronet with only a $100“investment” and a Buick LeSabre, for which he used as a“mobile office” and to make pickups and deliveries. That would eventually lead to a global multi-million-dollar operation with facilities spread across the U.S. and internal joint venture partnerships.With his retirement, his son Mark Pereira returns to Aeronet Worldwide, and assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer. Mark is a familiar face to the company, having previously spent about 20 years with Aeronet. He spent the last two years as Chief Operations Officer at Titan Worldwide. Prior to that, he was a Regional Vice President at PGL.Mark's return brings about a minor restructuring of Aeronet's top executives. Robert Turner , who was previously CEO, now assumes the title of President, and will continue in his same capacity. Mark will be responsible for driving the overall direction of Aeronet.Moving forward, Mark Pereira and Robert Turner will work together to continue the legacy of success Tony developed over the past four decades.About Aeronet Worldwide:Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet for more information.

