New Book Shares How To Navigate The Road For Entrepreneurial Success In A Unique Way

The cover of Once Upon A Time In Entrepreneurland

Steve Distante Launches New Story Book On Entrepreneurship with Once Upon A Time In Entrepreneurland.

WOODBURY, NY, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- What new industries might be ventured into? What pitfalls could be sidestepped? How rapidly would one scale and grow with the benefit of hindsight?

Welcome to Entrepreneurland, a collection of fourteen riveting tales that seamlessly blend truth with a touch of fiction. They're fables, not unlike those of Aesop, but with a contemporary twist that will inspire thought and reflection and generate ideas.

In this sequel to Steve Distante's first book, "pitchologyTM: The Art & Science of Raising Capital", "Once Upon a Time in Entrepreneurland" is a uniquely written storybook that will:

Help simplify the entrepreneurial journey through memorable stories

Arm you with the invaluable knowledge and experience you've gained over time

Being an entrepreneur is often full of challenges, both personal and professional. It can be a struggle to arrive at a place that's stable and successful. Step into this journey and revisit the exhilarating early days of entrepreneurship.

The second book in the pitchologyTM series, "Once Upon A Time In Entrepreneurland" was celebrated with an official private launch at the enchanting Oheka Castle, in Huntington, NY. There will be a virtual launch and live interview with author, Steve Distante, open to the public on February 13th, 2024 at 11 AM ET. Register Here or use the form below.

About the Author:

Steve Distante is an entrepreneur, farmer, and impact investor who created his first business at the age of six. He is the chairman and founder of Vanderbilt Financial Group, a disruptor in finance focused on socially and environmentally responsible investments. Steve's ability to mold the chaos and confusion of entrepreneurship into actionable steps provides the necessary blueprint for fellow entrepreneurs to scale and grow so they can maximize their impact on the world.

Once Upon a Time in Entrepreneurland is available on Amazon .

Connect with Steve at pitchology

