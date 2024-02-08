Probe Launched In Chennai After 5 Popular Schools Receive Hoax Bomb Threat

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) The cybercrime wing of the Greater Chennai Police has launched a probe after five popular schools in the city received hoax bomb threat.
An anonymous person sent e-mails to five popular schools under the Greater Chennai Police limits on Thursday, claiming that bombs would detonate in their premises.
After the e-mail was received, many schools, including those that did not receive the mail, also closed early and asked parents to take their children home.
The police said in a statement,“Following the threat e-mails, our personnel from Greater Chennai City Police/Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) have been deployed to these schools for anti-sabotage checks. Action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails.”
Public are requested not to panic, the police said.
